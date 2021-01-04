Alias (ALIAS) Price Up 3.5% This Week

Alias (CURRENCY:ALIAS) traded 22.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Over the last seven days, Alias has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. Alias has a market capitalization of $1.47 million and $180.00 worth of Alias was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alias coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0559 or 0.00000175 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00016910 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00010117 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001544 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00007826 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003139 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Alias Profile

Alias (ALIAS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Alias’ total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Alias’ official Twitter account is @Spectrecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alias’ official website is spectreproject.io

Buying and Selling Alias

Alias can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alias directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alias should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alias using one of the exchanges listed above.

