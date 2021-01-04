Bella Protocol (BEL) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $7.88 Million

Bella Protocol (CURRENCY:BEL) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 4th. Bella Protocol has a market cap of $12.52 million and $7.88 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bella Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.86 or 0.00002701 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bella Protocol has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bella Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00042447 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006149 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $111.15 or 0.00347652 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00035597 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003127 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00015139 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00023546 BTC.

Bella Protocol Token Profile

Bella Protocol (BEL) is a token. It launched on September 9th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,500,000 tokens. Bella Protocol’s official website is bella.fi . The official message board for Bella Protocol is medium.com/@Bellaofficial . Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bella Protocol

Bella Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bella Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bella Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bella Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bella Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bella Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.