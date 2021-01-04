Devery 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $7,352.00 (EVE)

Devery (CURRENCY:EVE) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Devery has a market capitalization of $262,541.14 and $7,352.00 worth of Devery was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Devery token can now be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Devery has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Devery alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00042447 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006149 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $111.15 or 0.00347652 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00035597 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003127 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00015139 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00023546 BTC.

Devery Token Profile

EVE is a token. It launched on January 18th, 2018. Devery’s total supply is 99,998,707 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,917,117 tokens. The Reddit community for Devery is /r/deveryofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Devery is devery.io . Devery’s official Twitter account is @deveryofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Devery Token Trading

Devery can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Devery directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Devery should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Devery using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “EVEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Devery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Devery and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.