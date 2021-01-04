Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. Prices IPO at $16.00-$18.00 Per Share (GRCL)

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (GRCL) is planning to raise $150 million in an initial public offering on Friday, January 8th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 8,800,000 shares at a price of $16.00-$18.00 per share.

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. has a market-cap of $5.4 billion.

Citigroup, Jefferies, Piper Sandler and Wells Fargo Securities acted as the underwriters for the IPO.

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We are a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing breakthrough cell therapies to address major industry challenges and fulfill unmet medical needs in the treatment of cancer. We aim to disrupt conventional approaches to CAR-T cell therapies with our proprietary technology platforms—FasTCAR and TruUCAR. Our lead FasTCAR-enabled autologous product candidate, GC012F, has achieved multiple minimal residual disease, or MRD, negative stringent complete responses, or sCR, in relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma, or r/r MM, patients in an ongoing investigator-initiated Phase 1 trial in China. Our lead TruUCAR-enabled allogeneic product candidate, GC027, has achieved multiple complete responses, or CR, in relapsed or refractory T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia, or r/r T-ALL, patients in an ongoing investigator-initiated Phase 1 trial in China. “.

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. was founded in 2017 and has 160 employees. The company is located at Building 12, Block B, Phase II Biobay Industrial Park 218 Sangtian St. Suzhou Industrial Park, 215123 People’s Republic of China and can be reached via phone at +86-512-6262-6701 or on the web at http://www.gracellbio.com/.

Receive News & Ratings for Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.