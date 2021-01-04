Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bodycote PLC provides thermal processing services through heat treatment, metal joining, surface technology and Hot Isostatic Pressing. It serves aerospace, defense, automotive, power generation, oil & gas, construction, medical and transportation industry. Bodycote PLC is headquartered in Macclesfield, the United Kingdom. “

BYPLF has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Bodycote from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. HSBC raised shares of Bodycote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Friday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Shares of BYPLF stock remained flat at $$9.50 during trading hours on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.00. Bodycote has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.07.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including powdermet technology, isostatic pressing, and HIP supporting.

