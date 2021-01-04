Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cathay General Bancorp is the one-bank holding company for Cathay Bank, a California state-chartered bank. Cathay Bank offers a wide range of financial services. Cathay Bank currently operates branches in California, New York State, Massachusetts, Houston, Texas, Washington State, and representative offices in Hong Kong and Shanghai, China. In addition, Cathay Bank’s subsidiaries, Cathay Investment Company and GBC Investment & Consulting Company, Inc., each maintain an office in Taipei. “

CATY has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. ValuEngine lowered Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

CATY traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 380,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,252. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.58 and a 52-week high of $38.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $147.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.33 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 29.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Irwin Wong sold 8,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $251,131.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 3,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total transaction of $98,364.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 249,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,399,864.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,466 shares of company stock valued at $644,214. 4.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $107,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 16.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,981 shares of the bank’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

