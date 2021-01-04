CAI International (NYSE:CAI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CAI INTERNATIONAL, INC. is one of the world’s leading intermodal freight container leasing and management companies. Intermodal freight containers are large, standardized steel boxes, which CAI leases primarily to international steamship companies, and are used to transport cargo by a number of means, including ship, truck and rail. A portion of the container fleet is owned by CAI with the balance being owned by third parties on whose behalf CAI manages the containers. Accordingly, CAI operates its business through two segments: container leasing and container fleet management. Through its international network of offices and agents CAI also has developed an active after-market program for containers retired from the international shipping fleet. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CAI. B. Riley started coverage on shares of CAI International in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of CAI International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of CAI International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

CAI traded down $0.79 on Monday, hitting $30.45. The company had a trading volume of 218,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. CAI International has a 52-week low of $10.13 and a 52-week high of $35.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $540.24 million, a P/E ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 1.78.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $79.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.80 million. CAI International had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 10.61%. Equities research analysts expect that CAI International will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Daniel James Hallahan sold 10,403 shares of CAI International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total transaction of $286,810.71. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,117,329.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of CAI International by 496,864.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,029,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 5,028,270 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of CAI International by 312.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 368,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,144,000 after acquiring an additional 279,219 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of CAI International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 345,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CAI International by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 220,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of CAI International by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 192,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,291,000 after acquiring an additional 13,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

CAI International, Inc operates as transportation finance and logistics company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Container Leasing and Logistics. It leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

