The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Brink?s Company is the global leader in total cash management, secure route-based logistics and payment solutions including cash-in-transit, ATM services, cash management services (including vault outsourcing, money processing and intelligent safe services), and international transportation of valuables. Their customers include financial institutions, retailers, government agencies, mints, jewelers and other commercial operations. Their global network of operations in 41 countries serves customers in more than 100 countries. “

BCO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine cut The Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Truist raised their price objective on The Brink’s from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.00.

BCO traded down $2.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $69.77. The stock had a trading volume of 642,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,885. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -279.08 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The Brink’s has a one year low of $33.17 and a one year high of $97.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.82 and a 200-day moving average of $50.65.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $971.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $869.17 million. The Brink’s had a positive return on equity of 95.65% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Brink’s will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCO. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Brink’s during the third quarter worth about $137,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Brink’s during the second quarter worth about $209,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Brink’s during the third quarter worth about $217,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of The Brink’s by 16.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Brink’s during the second quarter worth about $257,000. Institutional investors own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

The Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and network infrastructure services.

