Zacks Investment Research Downgrades DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) to Hold

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DMC Global Inc. is a technology company. Its operating sector consists of industrial infrastructure and oilfield products and services. Industrial infrastructure sector is served by DMC’s NobelClad business is a manufacturer of explosion-welded clad metal plates, which are used to fabricate capital equipment. Oilfield products and services sector is served by DynaEnergetics, is a developer, manufacturer and marketer of advanced explosive components and systems used to perforate oil and gas wells. DMC Global Inc. is based in Boulder, Colorado. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Sidoti started coverage on DMC Global in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered DMC Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. DMC Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.80.

Shares of BOOM traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.32. 89,492 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,273. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. DMC Global has a 1 year low of $20.15 and a 1 year high of $49.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $654.78 million, a P/E ratio of -113.64, a PEG ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.98.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.18. DMC Global had a positive return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $55.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DMC Global will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DMC Global news, Director Yvon Pierre Cariou sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total value of $445,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 115,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,124,436.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Kuta sold 964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $33,981.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,964 shares of company stock worth $745,511 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOOM. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DMC Global by 599.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DMC Global in the third quarter worth $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of DMC Global by 57.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of DMC Global by 31.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of DMC Global by 400.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 90,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 72,270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

DMC Global Company Profile

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries.

