Claymore (CLM) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

Claymore (CURRENCY:CLM) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Claymore has a market cap of $1,562.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Claymore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Claymore token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including VinDAX, DDEX and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, Claymore has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003136 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00029507 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.42 or 0.00126752 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 51.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.08 or 0.00269919 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.35 or 0.00524752 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.22 or 0.00276631 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00018790 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00050771 BTC.

Claymore’s total supply is 74,622,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,513,196 tokens. The official message board for Claymore is medium.com/@claymoretoken . The official website for Claymore is claymoretoken.com . Claymore’s official Twitter account is @claymoretoken

Claymore can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, VinDAX and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Claymore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Claymore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Claymore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

