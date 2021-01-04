Conceal (CCX) One Day Trading Volume Hits $26,124.00

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Over the last seven days, Conceal has traded down 30.7% against the dollar. One Conceal coin can now be purchased for about $0.0574 or 0.00000182 BTC on exchanges including Graviex, STEX, TradeOgre and Sistemkoin. Conceal has a total market cap of $538,272.89 and $26,124.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31,499.09 or 1.00060791 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00008858 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00018730 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.78 or 0.00282019 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $145.66 or 0.00462703 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.81 or 0.00151875 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 67.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008248 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 34% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00036257 BTC.

Conceal Coin Profile

Conceal (CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2016. Conceal’s total supply is 18,256,168 coins and its circulating supply is 9,384,119 coins. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Conceal Coin Trading

Conceal can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, TradeOgre, Graviex and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

