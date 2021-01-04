Boltwood Capital Management Has $494,000 Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Boltwood Capital Management boosted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 300.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.93% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $72.25 to $74.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $71.50 to $73.25 in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $66.50 to $76.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $83.75 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.83.

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $50,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,408,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director James L. Robo sold 165,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $12,293,543.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 346,496 shares of company stock valued at $28,082,897. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEE traded down $2.93 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $74.22. The company had a trading volume of 9,327,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,248,104. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.02. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $43.70 and a one year high of $83.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.40 billion, a PE ratio of 38.87, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.15.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.55%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.99%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

