Aryacoin Price Tops $0.0492 on Top Exchanges (AYA)

Aryacoin (CURRENCY:AYA) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Aryacoin has a market capitalization of $7.90 million and approximately $250,491.00 worth of Aryacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aryacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0492 or 0.00000157 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Crex24. During the last seven days, Aryacoin has traded up 36.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001098 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Banyan Network (BBN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000009 BTC.

OctoCoin (888) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Aryacoin Coin Profile

AYA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2019. Aryacoin’s total supply is 200,459,554 coins and its circulating supply is 160,459,559 coins. Aryacoin’s official website is aryacoin.io . Aryacoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Aryacoin Coin Trading

Aryacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aryacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aryacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aryacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

