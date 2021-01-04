CryptoSoul 1-Day Volume Reaches $1,384.00 (SOUL)

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 4th. One CryptoSoul token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Hotbit. CryptoSoul has a market cap of $99,188.22 and $1,384.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CryptoSoul has traded down 7.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003191 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00029755 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.08 or 0.00127937 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 50.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.36 or 0.00272442 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.25 or 0.00527436 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.21 or 0.00281550 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00018832 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00051303 BTC.

CryptoSoul Profile

CryptoSoul’s total supply is 275,514,484 tokens and its circulating supply is 261,728,853 tokens. The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ . The official website for CryptoSoul is cryptosoul.io . The official message board for CryptoSoul is medium.com/@cryptosoul

CryptoSoul Token Trading

CryptoSoul can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoSoul should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoSoul using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

