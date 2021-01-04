extraDNA Achieves Market Cap of $112,586.40 (XDNA)

extraDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded 18% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. In the last seven days, extraDNA has traded up 25.3% against the U.S. dollar. One extraDNA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. extraDNA has a total market capitalization of $112,586.40 and approximately $74,526.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31,216.60 or 0.99633954 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00008837 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00018971 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $88.37 or 0.00282044 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $145.95 or 0.00465824 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.40 or 0.00151297 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002572 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 69.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00007719 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00037448 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

extraDNA Token Profile

XDNA is a PoW/PoS token that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,100,000,000 tokens. extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . extraDNA’s official message board is medium.com/@xHumanity . extraDNA’s official website is xhumanity.org

extraDNA Token Trading

extraDNA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

