Carry (CRE) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $178,011.00

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. In the last seven days, Carry has traded down 3.7% against the dollar. One Carry token can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit and Bilaxy. Carry has a market cap of $11.03 million and approximately $178,011.00 worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Carry alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00042551 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006165 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003196 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $107.43 or 0.00342878 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00034490 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003192 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00015357 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00023234 BTC.

Carry Token Profile

Carry is a token. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Carry’s total supply is 7,948,497,540 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,158,609,931 tokens. The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io . Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol . Carry’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Carry

Carry can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carry should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Carry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Carry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Carry and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.