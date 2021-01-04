MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) Declares Dividend of $0.09

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) declared a dividend on Monday, January 4th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, January 29th. This represents a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.
MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.80. 40,542 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,590. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $15.20 and a 52-week high of $22.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.04.
MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund
