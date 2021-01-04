Degenerator Price Tops $32.63 (MEME)

Degenerator (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One Degenerator token can now be purchased for $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC on popular exchanges. Degenerator has a market cap of $913,535.72 and approximately $120,479.00 worth of Degenerator was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Degenerator has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Degenerator alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.95 or 0.00281101 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 67.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008256 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00037162 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $414.43 or 0.01324600 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000036 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001399 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About Degenerator

Degenerator is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Degenerator’s total supply is 28,000 tokens. Degenerator’s official website is degenerator.finance . Degenerator’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Degenerator

Degenerator can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Degenerator directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Degenerator should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Degenerator using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Degenerator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Degenerator and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.