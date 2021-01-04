Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Equities researchers at Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taysha Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital began coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Taysha Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.75.

NASDAQ TSHA traded down $0.37 on Monday, reaching $26.17. The stock had a trading volume of 130,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,522. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.38. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 1 year low of $18.16 and a 1 year high of $29.96.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($1.27). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSHA. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the third quarter worth about $672,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the third quarter worth about $224,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the third quarter worth about $4,480,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the third quarter worth about $7,322,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the third quarter worth about $292,000.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops adeno-associated virus based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-103 for the treatment of SLC6A1 haploinsufficiency disorder; and TSHA-104 for the treatment for Surfeit locus 1 deficiency.

