Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $8.25 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The company acquire and operate multifamily properties primarily in the United States. It also acquire senior mortgage loans, subordinate loans or mezzanine debt secured by interests in multifamily properties, membership or partnership interests in multifamily properties and other multifamily assets. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. is based in Atlanta, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. BidaskClub cut Preferred Apartment Communities from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.63.

Shares of NYSE:APTS traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.17. 488,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,609. The stock has a market cap of $357.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.06. Preferred Apartment Communities has a fifty-two week low of $5.01 and a fifty-two week high of $13.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.03). Preferred Apartment Communities had a negative net margin of 38.91% and a negative return on equity of 11.10%. As a group, research analysts predict that Preferred Apartment Communities will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.09%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 17.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 15,800 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 4.7% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 108,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 4,868 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 35.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 74,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 3.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 414,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 15,046 shares during the period. 47.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Preferred Apartment Communities

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.

