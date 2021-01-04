Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CreditCorp LTD is a limited liability company to act as a holding company, to coordinate the policy and administration of its subsidiaries and engage in investing activities. Credicorp’s principal objective is to coordinate and manage the business plans of its subsidiaries in an effort to implement universal banking services in Peru, while diversifying regionally. They conduct their financial business exclusively through its subsidiaries “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BAP. ValuEngine raised Credicorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Scotiabank raised shares of Credicorp from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Santander upgraded shares of Credicorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $171.00.

Shares of BAP stock traded down $6.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $157.60. 309,506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,235. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.65. Credicorp has a 12-month low of $110.47 and a 12-month high of $220.25. The stock has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.04, a PEG ratio of 81.29 and a beta of 0.96.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $929.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Credicorp had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 2.76%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Credicorp will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,651,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Credicorp by 4.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Credicorp in the third quarter worth approximately $814,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Credicorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,695,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Credicorp by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,608 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

