Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Assertio Holdings Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. Its portfolio consists of branded prescription neurology, inflammation and pain medications. The company’s business development includes acquisitions, licensing and mergers. Assertio Holdings Inc., formerly known as Assertio Therapeutics Inc., is based in LAKE FOREST, Ill. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ASRT. Gabelli lowered Assertio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. G.Research reissued a buy rating on shares of Assertio in a report on Friday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.25.

Shares of Assertio stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.44. 31,016,418 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,662,435. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.68. Assertio has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $1.71. The stock has a market cap of $47.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $34.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.51 million. Assertio had a negative return on equity of 259.36% and a negative net margin of 145.15%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Assertio will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Group L.P. Cr sold 6,784,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.37, for a total transaction of $2,510,203.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 7,784,334 shares of company stock worth $2,880,204 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Assertio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assertio during the second quarter worth $68,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Assertio by 5,626.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 121,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 118,997 shares in the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Assertio by 39.2% in the third quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 701,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 197,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Assertio by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 749,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 313,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.88% of the company’s stock.

Assertio Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States. Its specialty pharmaceutical products include CAMBIA, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) for treating migraine; Zipsor, an NSAID for relief of mild to moderate acute pain; Gralise, a once-daily formulation of gabapentin for the management of postherpetic neuralgia; NUCYNTA ER, an extended-release version of tapentadol for the management of neuropathic pain associated with diabetic peripheral neuropathy; and NUCYNTA IR, an immediate release version of tapentadol for the management of moderate to severe acute pain.

