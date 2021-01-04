Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $12.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Athenex, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company’s platform including an Oncology Innovation Platform, a Commercial Platform and a Global Supply Chain Platform. It operates primarily in Buffalo and Clarence, New York, Cranford, New Jersey, Houston, Texas, Chicago, Illinois, Hong Kong and Taipei Taiwan. Athenex, Inc. is based in Buffalo, United States. “

ATNX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Athenex from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub cut Athenex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Athenex in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATNX traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.32. 538,898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,239. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Athenex has a fifty-two week low of $5.63 and a fifty-two week high of $16.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.25.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.02. Athenex had a negative net margin of 75.45% and a negative return on equity of 66.12%. The business had revenue of $35.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.50 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Athenex will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Johnson Yiu Nam Lau acquired 5,000 shares of Athenex stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.70 per share, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,150,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,866,220.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have acquired 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $83,760 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Athenex in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Athenex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Athenex in the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Athenex during the third quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Athenex by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Athenex Company Profile

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

