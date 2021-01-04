RChain Price Down 6.3% Over Last 7 Days (REV)

RChain (CURRENCY:REV) traded down 24.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One RChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0179 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. RChain has a market capitalization of $8.64 million and $179,517.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, RChain has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00042262 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00006077 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003190 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $107.01 or 0.00341001 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00033821 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003187 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00015301 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00023266 BTC.

RChain Profile

RChain (CRYPTO:REV) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2020. RChain’s total supply is 870,506,350 coins and its circulating supply is 482,733,161 coins. The official message board for RChain is medium.com/rchain-cooperative . RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for RChain is www.rchain.coop . The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

RChain Coin Trading

RChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

