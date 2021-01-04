$74.71 Million in Sales Expected for Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) to report sales of $74.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Talend’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $74.71 million and the lowest is $74.70 million. Talend reported sales of $66.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Talend will report full-year sales of $283.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $283.20 million to $283.27 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $314.67 million, with estimates ranging from $312.10 million to $317.23 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Talend.

Get Talend alerts:

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $72.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.84 million. Talend had a negative net margin of 24.57% and a negative return on equity of 54.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Talend from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Talend from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Talend from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Talend from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Talend has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

NASDAQ:TLND traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 413,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,240. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.99 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.72. Talend has a 1 year low of $18.30 and a 1 year high of $46.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

In other Talend news, CFO Adam Meister sold 3,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total value of $148,978.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 190,910 shares in the company, valued at $7,151,488.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Talend by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 25,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Talend by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 22,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Talend by 534.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 114,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,969,000 after purchasing an additional 96,465 shares in the last quarter. StackLine Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Talend by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. StackLine Partners LP now owns 382,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,264,000 after purchasing an additional 59,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Talend in the 2nd quarter valued at about $347,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

About Talend

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Talend (TLND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Talend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talend and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.