ScPrime (SCP) Price Tops $0.0952 on Exchanges

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. ScPrime has a total market cap of $3.02 million and $12,273.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ScPrime coin can currently be bought for about $0.0952 or 0.00000303 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ScPrime has traded 13.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003186 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00029650 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00127620 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00042262 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.10 or 0.00268005 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $165.87 or 0.00528573 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000040 BTC.

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00049798 BTC.

ScPrime Profile

ScPrime is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 38,390,893 coins and its circulating supply is 31,707,282 coins. The official website for ScPrime is siaprime.net

ScPrime Coin Trading

ScPrime can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ScPrime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ScPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

