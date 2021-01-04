The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Boltwood Capital Management

Boltwood Capital Management lessened its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 2,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital boosted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 48.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

In other news, EVP Gregory Polcer sold 2,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.94, for a total transaction of $527,709.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,969,640.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman William P. Lauder sold 8,006 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.86, for a total transaction of $1,928,325.16. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,804.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,271,589 shares of company stock valued at $555,339,595 in the last three months. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on EL shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $219.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. TheStreet raised The Estée Lauder Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.57.

Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock traded down $11.20 on Monday, hitting $254.99. 1,909,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,634,839. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $251.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.85. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.01 and a 1-year high of $267.20.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a boost from The Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Article: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.