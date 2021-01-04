HyperCash Trading 3.3% Lower This Week (HC)

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One HyperCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.62 or 0.00001973 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TOPBTC, Allcoin, Kucoin and Binance. HyperCash has a total market cap of $27.84 million and $13.74 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HyperCash has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003186 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00029650 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00127620 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.10 or 0.00268005 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.87 or 0.00528573 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.22 or 0.00281110 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00018858 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00050438 BTC.

HyperCash Profile

HyperCash’s total supply is 44,969,839 coins. HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial . The official website for HyperCash is h.cash . The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

HyperCash Coin Trading

HyperCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, Bithumb, Bit-Z, Gate.io, Allcoin, Binance, OKEx, Kucoin, HitBTC, TOPBTC, Huobi, EXX, ZB.COM and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

