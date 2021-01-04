FNB Protocol Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $225,373.00 (FNB)

FNB Protocol (CURRENCY:FNB) traded up 13.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One FNB Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX and Allbit. In the last seven days, FNB Protocol has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. FNB Protocol has a total market cap of $13.15 million and approximately $225,373.00 worth of FNB Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003186 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00029650 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00127620 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.10 or 0.00268005 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.87 or 0.00528573 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.22 or 0.00281110 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00018858 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00050438 BTC.

FNB Protocol’s total supply is 2,490,000,160 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,377,943,413 tokens. FNB Protocol’s official Twitter account is @fnbprotocol

FNB Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Allbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FNB Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FNB Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FNB Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

