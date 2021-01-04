Boltwood Capital Management Sells 590 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Boltwood Capital Management trimmed its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,285 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up 1.6% of Boltwood Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,847,450 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,087,147,000 after acquiring an additional 706,111 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,351,287 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,128,426,000 after purchasing an additional 181,285 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,382,572 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $892,753,000 after buying an additional 958,338 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 15.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,036,135 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $835,293,000 after buying an additional 677,510 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,886,003 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $810,393,000 after buying an additional 2,396,294 shares during the period. 66.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.82.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $160.38. 7,194,472 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,132,707. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $180.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $157.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.61.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.08 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

