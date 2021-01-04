Boltwood Capital Management Sells 80 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Boltwood Capital Management cut its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Anderson Fisher LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 690.0% in the 3rd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

Shares of VTI traded down $2.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $191.87. 8,814,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,712,243. The company’s 50 day moving average is $189.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.85. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $109.49 and a 52 week high of $195.43.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

