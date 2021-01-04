Boltwood Capital Management Sells 575 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Boltwood Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,289 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com comprises approximately 1.2% of Boltwood Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,232,417 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $13,343,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,434 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,796,146 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $12,138,263,000 after buying an additional 1,042,078 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,671,306 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,472,833,000 after buying an additional 5,236,449 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in salesforce.com by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,206,616 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,067,766,000 after buying an additional 1,118,889 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 3.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,892,437 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,988,808,000 after acquiring an additional 386,087 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. JMP Securities raised their price target on salesforce.com from $272.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays set a $276.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.97.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.28, for a total value of $1,266,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,133 shares in the company, valued at $17,256,726.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 11,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total value of $2,429,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,676 shares in the company, valued at $6,997,228.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 267,999 shares of company stock valued at $67,125,874 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM traded down $2.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $220.31. The company had a trading volume of 10,298,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,526,495. The company has a market capitalization of $201.58 billion, a PE ratio of 57.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $235.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.19. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $115.29 and a twelve month high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

