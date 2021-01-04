Boltwood Capital Management Has $1.52 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Boltwood Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,600 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,135 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Grace Capital acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 45.6% during the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,420 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.73% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.67. The stock had a trading volume of 37,046,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,577,221. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The firm has a market cap of $203.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.06.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Intel’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their target price on Intel from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised Intel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Truist decreased their price objective on Intel from $61.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital cut their target price on Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.81.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $128,046.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,249,349.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $360,624.16. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,844 shares in the company, valued at $13,930,586.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

