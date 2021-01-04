Thomasville National Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 88,757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 439.7% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.87.

PFE remained flat at $$36.81 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 33,494,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,465,898. The stock has a market cap of $204.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $43.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.25 and a 200-day moving average of $36.92.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 27,349,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,492,110. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

