Thomasville National Bank Has $1.77 Million Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Thomasville National Bank increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 304.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,231 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 4,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 11,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 13,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded down $2.93 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $74.22. The company had a trading volume of 9,326,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,248,104. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.70 and a 12 month high of $83.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $145.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.87, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.02.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th were given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.55%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.99%.

Several analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. ValuEngine cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.25 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $72.25 to $74.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.83.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Treasurer Paul I. Cutler sold 10,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $3,042,300.00. Insiders have sold a total of 346,496 shares of company stock worth $28,082,897 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

