$2.15 Billion in Sales Expected for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) will post $2.15 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Yum China’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.12 billion and the highest is $2.17 billion. Yum China posted sales of $2.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Yum China will report full-year sales of $8.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.13 billion to $8.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $9.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.80 billion to $9.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Yum China.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 6.33%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on YUMC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Yum China in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Yum China in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.81.

In other news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total transaction of $116,688.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,109.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yum China stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $57.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,235,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,587,435. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.87 and its 200 day moving average is $54.14. The company has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a PE ratio of 43.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Yum China has a 52-week low of $38.33 and a 52-week high of $60.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.77%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

