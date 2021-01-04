Park National Corp OH Sells 72,924 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Park National Corp OH reduced its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 308,252 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 72,924 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $18,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 62.4% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 4,321,993 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $257,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,510 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 74.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,664,250 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $158,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,848 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $58,823,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 19.2% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,169,963 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $340,150,000 after purchasing an additional 994,400 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 17.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,512,741 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $387,442,000 after purchasing an additional 979,394 shares during the period. 64.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VZ stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $58.85. The stock had a trading volume of 19,115,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,596,359. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $243.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.18%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $601,027.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,299.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

