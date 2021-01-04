Proton Token Price Tops $0.0000 (PTT)

Proton Token (CURRENCY:PTT) traded 20.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One Proton Token token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Proton Token has a market capitalization of $228,010.64 and $239,125.00 worth of Proton Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Proton Token has traded 36.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00042554 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00006003 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003222 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.99 or 0.00344448 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00034613 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003219 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00015393 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00023346 BTC.

About Proton Token

PTT is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2018. Proton Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,384,596,000 tokens. Proton Token’s official website is www.proton.global . Proton Token’s official Twitter account is @proton_global and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Proton Token

Proton Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Proton Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

