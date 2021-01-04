$146.46 Million in Sales Expected for Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) will report $146.46 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Precision Drilling’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $138.85 million and the highest estimate coming in at $156.78 million. Precision Drilling reported sales of $282.08 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Precision Drilling will report full year sales of $709.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $696.77 million to $729.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $665.85 million, with estimates ranging from $611.80 million to $702.94 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Precision Drilling.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.00) by $1.40. Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $123.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.33 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Firstegy restated a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.88.

PDS stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.58. 44,545 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,070. Precision Drilling has a one year low of $5.44 and a one year high of $32.80. The stock has a market cap of $226.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.93 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Precision Drilling by 86.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 15,742 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Precision Drilling by 23.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 127,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 23,851 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Precision Drilling by 19.5% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 228,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 37,236 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in Precision Drilling by 16.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 315,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 44,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.18% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

