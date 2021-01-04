$47.52 Million in Sales Expected for First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) This Quarter

Analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) will post sales of $47.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for First Mid Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $46.77 million and the highest estimate coming in at $49.00 million. First Mid Bancshares posted sales of $45.86 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares will report full year sales of $184.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $180.80 million to $188.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $207.93 million, with estimates ranging from $183.80 million to $220.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow First Mid Bancshares.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $46.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.20 million. First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 8.05%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FMBH. BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Stephens upgraded shares of First Mid Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

Shares of First Mid Bancshares stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.85. The company had a trading volume of 39,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,509. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.51. The stock has a market cap of $566.51 million, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. First Mid Bancshares has a 1-year low of $18.60 and a 1-year high of $35.31.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This is an increase from First Mid Bancshares’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.40. First Mid Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in First Mid Bancshares by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,989 shares of the bank’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 9.5% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 6.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,074 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 5,597 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 31.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 29.49% of the company’s stock.

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

