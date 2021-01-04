LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $75.24 Million

Brokerages predict that LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) will post $75.24 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for LSI Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $74.47 million and the highest is $76.00 million. LSI Industries posted sales of $82.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that LSI Industries will report full-year sales of $303.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $292.00 million to $314.54 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $361.22 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover LSI Industries.

Get LSI Industries alerts:

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $70.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.51 million. LSI Industries had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 3.40%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of LSI Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LSI Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $159,000. JBF Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 33.4% during the third quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 39,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 3.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 153,161 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 5,490 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 3.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 192,541 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 5,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYTS traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.09. The stock had a trading volume of 122,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,596. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.03. LSI Industries has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $9.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.29.

About LSI Industries

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates through Lighting and Graphics segments. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for parking lot and garage, quick-service restaurant, grocery and pharmacy store, automotive, and national retail markets.

Featured Article: Market Timing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LSI Industries (LYTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LSI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.