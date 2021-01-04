Brokerages Expect LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $75.24 Million

Equities research analysts predict that LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) will announce sales of $75.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for LSI Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $74.47 million and the highest is $76.00 million. LSI Industries reported sales of $82.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that LSI Industries will report full year sales of $303.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $292.00 million to $314.54 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $361.22 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for LSI Industries.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $70.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.51 million. LSI Industries had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 3.40%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 519.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,003 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,034 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 983.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 8,293 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,748 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,263 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LSI Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LSI Industries stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.09. 122,071 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,596. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.03. The firm has a market cap of $213.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.95. LSI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $9.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About LSI Industries

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates through Lighting and Graphics segments. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for parking lot and garage, quick-service restaurant, grocery and pharmacy store, automotive, and national retail markets.

