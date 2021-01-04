Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) EVP John Sumas Sells 596 Shares

Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) EVP John Sumas sold 596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total transaction of $12,951.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,486,390.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ VLGEA traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.09. 47,132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,818. Village Super Market, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.48 and a fifty-two week high of $27.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $321.54 million, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.59.

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $490.14 million for the quarter. Village Super Market had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 7.66%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Village Super Market during the third quarter worth approximately $476,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Village Super Market during the third quarter worth approximately $831,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Village Super Market by 7.2% during the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Village Super Market in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $349,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Village Super Market in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $351,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Village Super Market from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

About Village Super Market

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. Its stores feature specialty departments, such as an on-site bakery, an expanded delicatessen, various natural and organic foods, ethnic and international foods, prepared foods, and pharmacies. The company operates a chain of 30 ShopRite supermarkets, 5 Fairway Markets, and 3 Gourmet Garage specialty markets located in New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Maryland.

