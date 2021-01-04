MotaCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $19.00 (MOTA)

MotaCoin (CURRENCY:MOTA) traded 49.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 4th. MotaCoin has a market cap of $143,495.46 and $19.00 worth of MotaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MotaCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MotaCoin has traded down 45.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.86 or 0.00063465 BTC.

MB8 Coin (MB8) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00006818 BTC.

Bitdepositary (BDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000108 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000016 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Diplexcoin (DLX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000022 BTC.

MotaCoin Profile

MotaCoin is a coin. It was first traded on March 18th, 2018. MotaCoin’s total supply is 67,208,021 coins and its circulating supply is 32,759,735 coins. MotaCoin’s official website is www.motacoin.net

Buying and Selling MotaCoin

MotaCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MotaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MotaCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MotaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

