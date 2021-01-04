Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Oceaneering International (OII)

Oceaneering International (NYSE: OII) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/30/2020 – Oceaneering International was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/15/2020 – Oceaneering International was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/15/2020 – Oceaneering International had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $8.00 to $10.00.

12/15/2020 – Oceaneering International had its price target raised by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $8.00 to $10.00.

Shares of Oceaneering International stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,101,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,616,669. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.66. The company has a market capitalization of $817.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 3.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $15.99.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 37.40% and a negative return on equity of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $439.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.23 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Oceaneering International news, Director T Jay Collins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.44, for a total value of $74,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,967.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 32,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total transaction of $216,331.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 255,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,705,978.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Oceaneering International by 413.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 673,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 542,652 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 53.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 450,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 157,806 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 197.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 16,865 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 84.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 550,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,518,000 after buying an additional 252,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the third quarter worth $74,000. 83.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

