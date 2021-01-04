RealChain Hits Market Cap of $149,837.64 (RCT)

RealChain (CURRENCY:RCT) traded 23.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. RealChain has a market capitalization of $149,837.64 and $4,937.00 worth of RealChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, RealChain has traded 122.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One RealChain token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, CoinBene and DigiFinex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00042369 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00006020 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003199 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $106.25 or 0.00339595 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00034004 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003197 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00015313 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00023298 BTC.

RCT is a token. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2018. RealChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 510,356,973 tokens. RealChain’s official Twitter account is @RealChainFund . RealChain’s official website is rcfund.org

RealChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, CoinBene and DigiFinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RealChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RealChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

