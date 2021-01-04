Insider Selling: Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Director Kenneth J. Kelley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $214,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 195,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,372,727.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

HALO traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.41. 968,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,568,581. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 266.94 and a beta of 1.76. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.71 and a 1-year high of $44.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.16. The company has a quick ratio of 16.36, a current ratio of 18.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $65.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.35 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HALO shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $29.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $29.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Halozyme Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.40.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

