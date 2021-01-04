Verasity Market Capitalization Hits $2.03 Million (VRA)

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Verasity has a total market cap of $2.03 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verasity token can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and ProBit Exchange. Over the last seven days, Verasity has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.07 or 0.00124887 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $281.27 or 0.00899000 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 702.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00029114 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000131 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000536 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00029627 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000163 BTC.

About Verasity

Verasity (VRA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,839,985,784 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,880,889,139 tokens. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech.

Buying and Selling Verasity

Verasity can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ProBit Exchange and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

