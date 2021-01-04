Ignis Hits One Day Trading Volume of $3.42 Million (IGNIS)

Ignis (CURRENCY:IGNIS) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One Ignis token can now be bought for about $0.0327 or 0.00000104 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Indodax, Coinbit, Vebitcoin and HitBTC. Over the last week, Ignis has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. Ignis has a total market cap of $24.86 million and $3.42 million worth of Ignis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003196 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00029680 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.10 or 0.00128155 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 47.1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.20 or 0.00269127 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $165.23 or 0.00528097 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.22 or 0.00281954 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00018812 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00050437 BTC.

Ignis Profile

Ignis’ genesis date was August 5th, 2017. Ignis’ total supply is 999,449,694 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,143,950 tokens. The Reddit community for Ignis is /r/Ignis . Ignis’ official Twitter account is @Jelurida . Ignis’ official website is www.ardorplatform.org/ignis%E2%80%94first-childchain

Buying and Selling Ignis

Ignis can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbit, Bittrex, Upbit, Vebitcoin, Indodax, HitBTC and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ignis using one of the exchanges listed above.

