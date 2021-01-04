Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $74.54 Million

Brokerages predict that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) will report sales of $74.54 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $73.80 million to $75.15 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare reported sales of $73.22 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will report full year sales of $294.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $294.00 million to $295.32 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $346.88 million, with estimates ranging from $329.76 million to $353.85 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tabula Rasa HealthCare.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $70.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.81 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 14.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TRHC. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $59.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tabula Rasa HealthCare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.82.

In related news, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 12,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $495,505.62. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 732,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,356,844.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total transaction of $342,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 836,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,826,166.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,312 shares of company stock valued at $1,997,225 over the last three months. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 85,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 374,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.02. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a one year low of $30.12 and a one year high of $69.72. The company has a market capitalization of $997.92 million, a P/E ratio of -20.15 and a beta of 1.08.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides patient-specific and data-driven technology and solutions in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks.

